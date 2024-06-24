കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 Jun 2024 9:12 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 24 Jun 2024 9:12 AM GMT
കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A native of Kasaragod passed away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കാസർകോട് ബേക്കൽ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മാസ്തിഗുഡയിലെ അറഫാത്ത് ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ജോലി സ്ഥലത്ത് കുഴഞ്ഞു വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. പിതാവ്: അബ്ദുൽ ഹമീദ്. മാതാവ്: ഹവ്വാ ബീവി.
ഭാര്യ: ആയിശത്ത് മഷ്ഹൂറ. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് സയാൻ, ഇസ അറഫാത്ത്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അർഷാദ്, അബ്റാൻ, ഹർഷാന.
