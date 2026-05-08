എരമംഗലം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 8 May 2026 12:25 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 May 2026 12:25 PM IST
എരമംഗലം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - A native of Eramangalam passed away in Kuwait.
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മലപ്പുറം എരമംഗലം സ്വദേശി മഞ്ചേരി വീട്ടിൽ ഗോപിനാഥൻ (ഗോപി - 56) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണ കാരണം. ഭാര്യ :സുനിത. മക്കൾ : ആദിത്യൻ, ആര്യ. മൃതദേഹം ഇന്ന് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.
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