കൊല്ലം ചാത്തന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 26 March 2026 10:25 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 March 2026 10:25 PM IST
കൊല്ലം ചാത്തന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - A native of Chathannur Kollam was deported to Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ചാത്തന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ കുവൈത്തിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. നാലുപങ്കുവിള വീട്ടിൽ ഹിലാലുദ്ദീൻ (48) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. 25 വർഷത്തോളമായി കുവൈത്തിൽ ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ സുലൈമാൻ കുഞ്ഞ്. മാതാവ്: റഷീദ ബീവി. ഭാര്യ: ഷീജ. മക്കൾ: ഫാത്തിമ, ഫർഹാന. മൃതദേഹം കുവൈത്തിൽ ഖബറടക്കും.
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