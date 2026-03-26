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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകൊല്ലം ചാത്തന്നൂർ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2026 10:25 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2026 10:25 PM IST

    കൊല്ലം ചാത്തന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കൊല്ലം ചാത്തന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ചാത്തന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ കുവൈത്തിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. നാലുപങ്കുവിള വീട്ടിൽ ഹിലാലുദ്ദീൻ (48) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. 25 വർഷത്തോളമായി കുവൈത്തിൽ ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ സുലൈമാൻ കുഞ്ഞ്. മാതാവ്: റഷീദ ബീവി. ഭാര്യ: ഷീജ. മക്കൾ: ഫാത്തിമ, ഫർഹാന. മൃതദേഹം കുവൈത്തിൽ ഖബറടക്കും.

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    TAGS:Heart AttackKollamObit Kuwait
    News Summary - A native of Chathannur Kollam was deported to Kuwait
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