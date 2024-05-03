Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 May 2024 10:42 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 May 2024 10:42 AM GMT
അവധിക്കു നാട്ടിൽ പോയ കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - A Kuwait expatriate who went to his country for vacation has passed away
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: അവധിക്കു നാട്ടിൽ പോയ കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശൂർ ചാവക്കാട് കടപ്പുറം പുന്നക്കച്ചാൽ പള്ളിക്ക് സമീപം താമസിക്കുന്ന മുഹമ്മദ് റാഫിയാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
കുവൈത്തിൽ സ്വകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ സെയിൽസ് എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. കുവൈത്ത് കെ.എം.സി.സി തൃശൂർ ജില്ല മുൻ സെക്രട്ടറിയും നിലവിലെ കൗൺസിലറുമാണ്. ഭാര്യ: നസീമ. മക്കൾ: റിഹാൻ, റിൻസ്.
