Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightജ​ലീ​ബി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Feb 2024 5:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Feb 2024 5:37 AM GMT

    ജ​ലീ​ബി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്സി​റ്റി: ജ​ലീ​ബി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി റൂ​മി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. സ​മൂ​ദ്, അ​ർ​ദി​യ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​നെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്ലാ​തെ വൈ​കാ​തെ സം​ഘം തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Jaleebhouse caught firekuwait fire force
    News Summary - A house caught fire in Jaleeb
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X