Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 11:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 11:51 AM IST

    അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റ് കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ലെ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റ് കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ലെ​യും സു​ബ്ഹാ​നി​ലെ​യും അ​ഗ്‌​നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsFir Broke OutApartment BuildingFarvania Apartment
    News Summary - A fire broke out in the apartment building
