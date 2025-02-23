Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 Feb 2025 11:51 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Feb 2025 11:51 AM IST
അപ്പാർട്മെന്റ് കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ തീപിടിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - A fire broke out in the apartment building
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഫർവാനിയയിലെ അപ്പാർട്മെന്റ് കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ തീപിടിച്ചു. ശനിയാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചയുണ്ടായ സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ലെന്ന് കുവൈത്ത് ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഫർവാനിയയിലെയും സുബ്ഹാനിലെയും അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ ഉടൻ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീപിടിത്തം നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി.
