    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 6:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 6:13 AM GMT

    മ​ഹ​ബൂ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മ​ഹ​ബൂ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​പ്പാർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഉ​ട​ൻ മം​ഗ​ഫ്, ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സോം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​കെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള പ​രി​ശ്ര​മം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യും അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Apartment FireKuwait News
    News Summary - A fire broke out in an apartment in Mahaboola
