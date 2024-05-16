Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 May 2024 3:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 May 2024 3:05 AM GMT

    മു​ത്‌​ല​യി​ൽ ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    A fire broke out in a factory in Mutla
    അ​ഗ്നിരക്ഷാ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീയ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ൽ മു​ത്‌​ല ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. അ​ഗ്നി​രക്ഷാ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ചി​ല വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ന​ശി​ക്കു​ക​യും മ​റ്റു ചി​ല​തി​ന് കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ വ​രു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

