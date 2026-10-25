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    അമീരി മാപ്പ്: 94 തടവുകാരെ മോചിപ്പിച്ചു

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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിൽ അമീരി മാപ്പിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി 94 തടവുകാരെ മോചിപ്പിച്ചു. അമീർ ശൈഖ് മിശ്അൽ അൽ അഹമ്മദ് അൽ ജാബിർ അസ്സബാഹിന്റെ നിർദേശപ്രകാരമാണ് ഇവരെ വിട്ടയച്ചത്.

    കുടുംബത്തോടൊപ്പം വീണ്ടും ചേരാനും ജീവിതം പുതിയതായി തുടങ്ങാനും ഇവർക്ക് അവസരം ലഭിക്കും. മോചിതർക്ക് സമൂഹത്തിലേക്ക് തിരികെയെത്താൻ സഹായിക്കുന്ന പുനരധിവാസ പദ്ധതികളും തുടരുമെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.

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    News Summary - Amiri pardon: 94 prisoners released
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