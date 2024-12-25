Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
25 Dec 2024 11:00 AM IST
25 Dec 2024 11:00 AM IST
217 വാഹനങ്ങളും 28 മോട്ടോർ സൈക്കിളുകളും പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു
News Summary - 217 vehicles and 28 motorcycles seized
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ലൈസൻസില്ലാതെ വാഹനം ഓടിച്ച 35 പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്തവർ പിടിയിൽ. ജനറൽ ട്രാഫിക് ഡിപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്റ് കഴിഞ്ഞയാഴ്ച രാജ്യത്തുടനീളം നടത്തിയ സുരക്ഷാ കാമ്പയിനിലാണ് നടപടി.
മൊത്തം 36,245 ഗതാഗത നിയമലംഘനങ്ങൾ പരിശോധനയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. 217 വാഹനങ്ങളും 28 മോട്ടോർ സൈക്കിളുകളും പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു.
ലൈസൻസില്ലാതെ വാഹനം ഓടിച്ച കുട്ടികളെ ജുവനൈൽ പ്രോസിക്യൂഷനിലേക്ക് കൈമാറി.
