Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    25 Dec 2024 11:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    25 Dec 2024 11:00 AM IST

    217 വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും 28 മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ളും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    217 വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും 28 മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ളും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സി​ല്ലാ​തെ വാ​ഹ​നം ഓ​ടി​ച്ച 35 പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത​വ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തു​ട​നീ​ളം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ കാ​മ്പ​യി​നി​ലാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി.

    മൊ​ത്തം 36,245 ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. 217 വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും 28 മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ളു​ക​ളും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സി​ല്ലാ​തെ വാ​ഹ​നം ഓ​ടി​ച്ച കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ജു​വ​നൈ​ൽ പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:SeizedKuwait News
