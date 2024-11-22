Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 4:58 AM GMT
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 4:58 AM GMT

    ഒ​മ്പ​തു മാ​സ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത് 199 പേ​ര്‍

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഒ​മ്പ​തു മാ​സ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ല്‍ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത് 199 പേ​ര്‍. റോ​ഡ് ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത ഇ​ര​ക​ളു​ടെ ലോ​ക ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച സ്ഥി​തി​വി​വ​ര​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ര്‍ നി​ശ്ചി​ത വേ​ഗം പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണം. അ​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം സീ​റ്റ് ബെ​ൽ​റ്റ് ധ​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ഫോ​ൺ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​രു​തെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:DeathsKuwait NewsAccidents
    News Summary - 199 people died in road accidents in nine months
