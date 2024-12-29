Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Dec 2024 1:48 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Dec 2024 1:48 PM IST

    1.8 ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷം ല​ഹ​രി ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ർ​ണീ​ച്ച​റി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച 1.8 ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷം ല​ഹ​രി ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ൾ ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്ത് വെ​ച്ച് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. നോ​ർ​ത്തേ​ൺ തു​റ​മു​ഖ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​തി​വ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ടെ സോ​ഫ​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും കോ​ഫി ടേ​ബി​ളു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ഉ​ള്ളി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ക​ണ്ടു​കെ​ട്ടി​യ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:Kuwait Newsintoxicating pills
    News Summary - 1.8 million intoxicating pills seized
