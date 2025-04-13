Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 13 April 2025 11:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 April 2025 11:12 AM IST

    ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ല്‍ സു​ര​ക്ഷ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന: 16 പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ല്‍ സു​ര​ക്ഷ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന: 16 പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ല്‍ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ സു​ര​ക്ഷ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ന്നു. ആ​ക്ട​ങ് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് ഫ​ഹ​ദ് യൂ​സ​ഫ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹി​ന്റെ നേ​രി​ട്ടു​ള്ള മേ​ല്‍നോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന.

    പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ല്‍ 921 നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​വി​ധ കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ പി​ടി​കി​ട്ടാ​പ്പു​ള്ളി​ക​ളാ​യ 16 പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. വ​രും ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് സൂ​ച​ന​ക​ള്‍.

    TAGS:security CheckKuwaitArrest
