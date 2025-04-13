Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 13 April 2025 11:12 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 April 2025 11:12 AM IST
ഹവല്ലിയില് സുരക്ഷ പരിശോധന: 16 പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - 16 people arrested at Security check in Hawalli
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഹവല്ലിയില് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തില് സുരക്ഷ പരിശോധന നടന്നു. ആക്ടങ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ശൈഖ് ഫഹദ് യൂസഫ് അസ്സബാഹിന്റെ നേരിട്ടുള്ള മേല്നോട്ടത്തിലായിരുന്നു പരിശോധന.
പരിശോധനയില് 921 നിയമലംഘനങ്ങൾ കണ്ടെത്തിയതായി അധികൃതര് അറിയിച്ചു. വിവിധ കേസുകളില് പിടികിട്ടാപ്പുള്ളികളായ 16 പേരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. വരും ദിവസങ്ങളിലും ശക്തമായ പരിശോധന തുടരുമെന്നാണ് സൂചനകള്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story