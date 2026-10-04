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    ഹവല്ലിയിൽ ഗുണനിലവാരംഇല്ലാത്ത 146 കിലോ ഭക്ഷ്യവസ്തുക്കൾ നശിപ്പിച്ചു

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    ഹവല്ലിയിൽ ഗുണനിലവാരംഇല്ലാത്ത 146 കിലോ ഭക്ഷ്യവസ്തുക്കൾ നശിപ്പിച്ചു
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഹവല്ലിയിൽ ഗുണനിലവാരമില്ലാത്ത 146 കിലോ ഭക്ഷ്യവസ്തുക്കൾ നശിപ്പിച്ചു. ഫുഡ് അതോറിറ്റിയും ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയവും ചേർന്ന് നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് നടപടി. പരിശോധനയിൽ 28 നിയമലംഘനങ്ങളും കണ്ടെത്തി. ലൈസൻസില്ലാതെ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചതും ഭക്ഷ്യസുരക്ഷാ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കാത്തതും ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള നിയമലംഘനങ്ങളാണ് കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. പരിശോധനകൾ തുടരുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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    News Summary - 146 kg of substandard food items destroyed in Hawalli
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