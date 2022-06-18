Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
access_time 2022-06-17T12:07:16+05:30
Kuwait
Kuwait
Posted On
date_range 18 Jun 2022 6:51 AM GMT
Updated On
date_range 2022-06-18T12:22:16+05:30

14 കി​ലോ ഹ​ഷീ​ഷ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

* ഒ​ന്ന​ര കി​ലോ ഷാ​ബുവും * ആ​റ് കു​പ്പി മ​ദ്യവും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു
14 കി​ലോ ഹ​ഷീ​ഷ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി
camera_alt

വി​ദേ​ശി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

Listen to this Article

കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: 14 കി​ലോ ഹ​ഷീ​ഷ് അ​ട​ക്കം മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി വി​ദേ​ശി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യി. ഒ​ന്ന​ര കി​ലോ ഷാ​ബു, ആ​റ് കു​പ്പി മ​ദ്യം എ​ന്നി​വ​യും ഇ​യാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​തി​യെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് വി​രു​ദ്ധ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.



