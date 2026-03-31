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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_right24 മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളിൽ 13...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 31 March 2026 12:34 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 March 2026 12:34 PM IST

    24 മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളിൽ 13 ഡ്രോണുകൾ തടഞ്ഞ് കുവൈത്ത് സായുധ സേന

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    24 മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളിൽ 13 ഡ്രോണുകൾ തടഞ്ഞ് കുവൈത്ത് സായുധ സേന
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കഴിഞ്ഞ 24 മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളിൽ 13 ശത്രുതാപരമായ ഡ്രോണുകൾ തടഞ്ഞുനിർത്തി കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്തതായി കുവൈത്ത് സായുധ സേന അറിയിച്ചു. ഇറാൻ ആക്രമണത്തിന്റെ തുടക്കം മുതൽ 62 യു.എ.വികളും എഴു ഡ്രോണുകളും സൈന്യം വെടിവച്ചിട്ടതായി കുവൈത്ത് നാഷണൽ ഗാർഡ് വക്താവ് ബ്രിഗേഡിയർ ജനറൽ ഡോ.ജാദാൻ ഫാദൽ പറഞ്ഞു. ജാഗ്രതയോടെ തങ്ങളുടെ കർത്തവ്യങ്ങൾ നിർവഹിക്കുന്നത് തുടരുമെന്ന് സായുധ സേന വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

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