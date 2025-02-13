Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
13 Feb 2025 10:42 AM IST
13 Feb 2025 10:42 AM IST
ഗതാഗത നിയമലംഘനം: കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം 74 പ്രവാസികളെ നാടുകടത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Roas violations: 74 expatriates deported last year
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഗുരുതര ഗതാഗത നിയമലംഘനങ്ങളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് കുവൈത്തിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം 74 പ്രവാസികളെ നാടുകടത്തി. ലൈസൻസില്ലാതെ വാഹനമോടിക്കൽ, അപകടകരമായ രീതിയിൽ വാഹനമോടിക്കൽ എന്നിവയുൾപ്പെടെ ഗുരുതര ഗതാഗത നിയമ ലംഘനങ്ങൾക്കാണ് പ്രവാസികളെ നാടുകടത്തിയത്. ഏകീകൃത ഗൾഫ് ട്രാഫിക് വീക്ക് കമ്മിറ്റി 2025-ന്റെ ചെയർമാൻ ബ്രിഗേഡിയർ ജനറൽ മുഹമ്മദ് അസ്സുബ്ഹാനാണ് കണക്കുകൾ പുറത്തുവിട്ടത്.
