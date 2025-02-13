Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Feb 2025 10:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Feb 2025 10:42 AM IST

    ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം: ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം 74 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തി

    traffic signal
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഗു​രു​ത​ര ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം 74 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തി. ലൈ​സ​ൻ​സി​ല്ലാ​തെ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്ക​ൽ, അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ഗു​രു​ത​ര ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഏ​കീ​കൃ​ത ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വീ​ക്ക് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി 2025-ന്റെ ​ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ബ്രി​ഗേ​ഡി​യ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്സു​ബ്ഹാ​നാ​ണ് ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ട​ത്.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsDeportTraffic Violation
    News Summary - Roas violations: 74 expatriates deported last year
