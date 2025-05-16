Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 16 May 2025 9:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 May 2025 9:25 AM IST

    മെ​ഗാ​മാ​ർ​ട്ട് ല​ക്കി ഡ്രോ​യി​ൽ കാ​ർ സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി യു​വ​തി

    മെ​ഗാ​മാ​ർ​ട്ട് ല​ക്കി ഡ്രോ​യി​ൽ കാ​ർ സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി യു​വ​തി
    മെ​ഗാ​മാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ലെ കാ​ർ പ്ര​മോ​ഷ​നി​ലെ ഭാ​ഗ്യ​വി​ജ​യി നാ​ൻ​സി കെ​ദോ​രി​ക്ക് മെ​ഗാ​മാ​ർ​ട്ട് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ കാ​ർ കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ശൃം​ഖ​ല​യാ​യ മെ​ഗാ​മാ​ർ​ട്ട് ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ ല​ക്കി ഡ്രോ​യി​ൽ കാ​ർ സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി നാ​ൻ​സി കെ​ദോ​രി. നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത ഡ്രോ ​മ​ത്സ​രം വി​ജ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​യെ​ന്ന് മെ​ഡാ​മാ​ർ​ട്ട് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും ന​ന്ദി അ​റി​യി​ച്ച അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ആ​വേ​ശ​ക​ര​മാ​യ പ്ര​മോ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളും സ​ർ​പ്രൈ​സു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി മെ​ഗാ​മാ​ർ​ട്ട് ഇ​നി​യും നി​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​ത്ഭു​ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​മെ​ന്നും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Gulf Newswinsyoung womenlucky draw
    News Summary - Young woman wins car in Megamart lucky draw
