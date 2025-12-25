Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    25 Dec 2025 8:06 PM IST
    25 Dec 2025 8:06 PM IST

    തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ഷിബിൻ എം.സി

    മനാമ: തലശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുട്ടിമാക്കൂൽ ‘ഗയ’ മനയത്ത് ചാത്താമ്പള്ളി വീട്ടിൽ ഷിബിൻ എം.സി (26) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ജാഫർ ഫാർമസിയുടെ സിത്രയിലുള്ള ഫാക്ടറിയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.

    എം.സി. സുരേഷ് ബാബുവിന്റെയും (സലാല), ഷീലയുടെയും മകനാണ്. സഹോദരി: ചന്ദന. ബഹ്റൈനിലെ സാംസ്കാരിക വേദിയായ പ്രതിഭ റാസ്റുമാൻ യൂനിറ്റ് മെംബറാണ്. നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച മൃതദേഹം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പകൽ 11ന് കണ്ടിക്കൽ നിദ്രാ തീരം ഗ്യാസ് ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ സംസ്കരിച്ചു.

