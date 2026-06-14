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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightമൃഗങ്ങളോടുള്ള ക്രൂരത;...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jun 2026 1:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jun 2026 1:05 PM IST

    മൃഗങ്ങളോടുള്ള ക്രൂരത; യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

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    മൃഗങ്ങളോടുള്ള ക്രൂരത; യുവാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ
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    മനാമ: മൃഗങ്ങളോടുള്ള ക്രൂരത ആരോപിച്ച് ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിലായി. ഒരു ചെറിയ കറുത്ത പൂച്ചയെ കഴുത്തിന് പിടിച്ച് ഉയർത്തുകയും, തുടർന്ന് പാർക്ക് ചെയ്തിരുന്ന വാഹനത്തിന് നേർക്ക് ബലമായി എറിയുകയും ചെയ്തതിനാണ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

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    TAGS:gulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
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