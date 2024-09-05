Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    5 Sep 2024 6:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Sep 2024 6:25 AM GMT

    ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ കാ​ർ​ഗോ വി​മാ​നം ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ

    cargo plane
    ബെ​ലൂ​ഗ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​നാ​മ: ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ കാ​ർ​ഗോ വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നാ​യ ബെ​ലൂ​ഗ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി. എ​യ​ർ​ബ​സ് എ 300- 600 ​എ​സ്.​ടി (സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ) വി​മാ​ന​മാ​ണി​ത്. ബെ​ലൂ​ഗ തി​മിം​ഗ​ല​വു​മാ​യി സാ​മ്യ​മു​ള്ള​തി​നാ​ലാ​ണ് ബെ​ലൂ​ഗ എ​ന്ന് വി​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. 51 ട​ൺ ച​ര​ക്കു വ​ഹി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശേ​ഷി​യു​ള്ള വി​മാ​നം 2022 ലും ​ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ ലാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു.

    Bahrain News Cargo Plane
