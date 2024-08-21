Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 Aug 2024 6:52 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Aug 2024 6:52 AM GMT
ലോക മാനുഷിക ദിനം ആചരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - World Humanitarian Day was observed
മനാമ: ലോക മാനുഷിക ദിനത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ് സോഷ്യൽ എയ്ഡ് മൂവ്മെന്റിന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ ‘ബീറ്റ് ദ ഹീറ്റ്’ പ്രോഗ്രാം നടത്തി.
മനാമയിലെ താഴ്ന്ന വരുമാനക്കാരായ തൊഴിലാളികളുടെ ഹോസ്റ്റലുകൾക്ക് സമീപം വെള്ളം, ജ്യൂസ്, തൊപ്പികൾ, ബഹ്റൈൻ ബസ് കോ കാർഡുകൾ എന്നിവ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. വിതരണത്തിൽ ലൈറ്റ്സ് ഓഫ് കൈൻഡ്നെസ് പ്രതിനിധി രമണൻ, സയ്യിദ് ഹനീഫ്, ഗുദൈബിയ കൂട്ടം പ്രതിനിധി മുജീബ് എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
