Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 6:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 6:52 AM GMT

    ലോ​ക മാ​നു​ഷി​ക ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു

    ബീ​റ്റ് ദ ​ഹീ​റ്റ്
    ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് ‘ബീ​റ്റ് ദ ​ഹീ​റ്റ്’ പ​രി​പാ​ടി

    മ​നാ​മ: ലോ​ക മാ​നു​ഷി​ക ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ എ​യ്ഡ് മൂ​വ്‌​മെ​ന്റി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘ബീ​റ്റ് ദ ​ഹീ​റ്റ്’ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    മ​നാ​മ​യി​ലെ താ​ഴ്ന്ന വ​രു​മാ​ന​ക്കാ​രാ​യ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഹോ​സ്റ്റ​ലു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പം വെ​ള്ളം, ജ്യൂ​സ്, തൊ​പ്പി​ക​ൾ, ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ബ​സ് കോ ​കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ലൈ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് കൈ​ൻ​ഡ്നെ​സ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി ര​മ​ണ​ൻ, സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ്, ഗു​ദൈ​ബി​യ കൂ​ട്ടം പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി മു​ജീ​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsWorld Humanitarian Day 2024
    News Summary - World Humanitarian Day was observed
