Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 15 March 2025 9:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 March 2025 9:22 AM IST

    വ​നി​ത ദി​നം: ജി.​ടി.​എ​ഫ് ലേ​ഡീ​സ് വി​ങ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

    മ​നാ​മ: വ​നി​താ​ദി​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ജി.​ടി.​എ​ഫ് ലേ​ഡീ​സ് വി​ങ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. വ​നി​താ​ദി​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ സാ​ന്ത്വ​ന സ്പ​ർ​ശ​മാ​യി, ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റു​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​ത​ര​ണം ന​ദീ​റ മു​നീ​ർ, ഹ​സ്സു​റ അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ റ​ഹ്മ​ത് അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌, ശ്രീ​ജി​ല ബൈ​ജു, ര​ഞ്ജി സ​ത്യ​ൻ, രേ​ഷ്മ അ​ഭി​ലാ​ഷ്, ജി​ജി മു​ജീ​ബ്, സു​ബൈ​ദ മ​ജീ​ദ്, ര​ജി​ല സാ​ജി​ത്ത്, രോ​ഷ്നാ​ര അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ, ജ​മീ​ല അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്‌​മാ​ൻ, അ​ഞ്ജു നി​ധീ​ഷ്, ദി​വ്യ ഷി​നി​ത്ത്, ആ​യി​ഷ ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ്ഹു​സ്നു ഹാ​റൂ​ൺ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Iftar KitWomen's Day MarchIftar MeetingRamadan 2025
    News Summary - Women's Day: GTF Ladies Wing distributes Iftar kits
