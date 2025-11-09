Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 9:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 9:45 AM IST

    വി​സ്ഡം എ​സ്.‍ഐ.​ആ​ർ,ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്

    വി​സ്ഡം എ​സ്.‍ഐ.​ആ​ർ,ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​നാ​മ: വി​സ്ഡം ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക്‌ ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സെ​ഷ​ൻ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​സ്.‍ഐ.​ആ​ർ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​വും വോ​ട്ടേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന​വും ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി 7.30ന് ​റ​യ്യാ​ൻ സ്റ്റ​ഡി സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    പ്ര​സ്തു​ത വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് അ​റി​യാ​നാ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​റി​യി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. വി​ശ​ദ​വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 35127418, 39251830 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    TAGS:newsWisdomgulfenlightenmentSIR
