Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 Nov 2025 9:45 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Nov 2025 9:45 AM IST
വിസ്ഡം എസ്.ഐ.ആർ,ബോധവത്കരണം ഇന്ന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Wisdom SIR, Enlightenment Today
Listen to this Article
മനാമ: വിസ്ഡം ഇസ്ലാമിക് ഓർഗനൈസെഷൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ ചാപ്റ്റർ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന എസ്.ഐ.ആർ ബോധവത്കരണവും വോട്ടേഴ്സ് രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ പരിശീലനവും ഞായറാഴ്ച രാത്രി 7.30ന് റയ്യാൻ സ്റ്റഡി സെന്ററിൽ നടക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
പ്രസ്തുത വിഷയത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് അറിയാനാഗ്രഹിക്കുന്ന എല്ലാവരും ബോധവത്കരണ പരിപാടിയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കണമെന്നും അറിയിപ്പിൽ പറഞ്ഞു. വിശദവിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 35127418, 39251830 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story