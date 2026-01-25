Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jan 2026 11:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jan 2026 11:42 AM IST

    വി​സ്‌​ഡം ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    വി​സ്‌​ഡം ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി
    പി.​എ​ൻ. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​ത്വീ​ഫ് മ​ദ​നി​യെ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു 

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹ്ര​സ്വ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നാ​ർ​ഥം ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ വി​സ്‌​ഡം ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി.​എ​ൻ. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​ത്വീ​ഫ് മ​ദ​നി, ജി.​സി.​സി കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ഷ​രീ​ഫ് ഏ​ല​ങ്കോ​ട്, സി.​ടി. യ​ഹ്യ, വെ​ൽ​ക്കം അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്ക് വി​സ്‌​ഡം - ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി.

    വി​വി​ധ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഏ​താ​നും ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​സ്‌​ഡം പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

