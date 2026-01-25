Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 25 Jan 2026 11:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Jan 2026 11:42 AM IST
വിസ്ഡം ഇസ്ലാമിക് ഓർഗനൈസേഷൻ സ്വീകരണം നൽകിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Wisdom Islamic Organization accepted
Listen to this Article
മനാമ: ഹ്രസ്വ സന്ദർശനാർഥം ബഹ്റൈനിൽ എത്തിയ വിസ്ഡം ഇസ്ലാമിക് ഓർഗനൈസേഷൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് പി.എൻ. അബ്ദുല്ലത്വീഫ് മദനി, ജി.സി.സി കോഓഡിനേറ്റർ ഷരീഫ് ഏലങ്കോട്, സി.ടി. യഹ്യ, വെൽക്കം അഷ്റഫ് എന്നിവർക്ക് വിസ്ഡം - ബഹ്റൈൻ ചാപ്റ്റർ ഭാരവാഹികൾ ബഹ്റൈൻ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സ്വീകരണം നൽകി.
വിവിധ വിഷയങ്ങളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ഏതാനും ദിവസങ്ങൾ വിസ്ഡം പ്രതിനിധികൾ ബഹ്റൈനിൽ ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story