Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 12:08 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 12:08 PM IST

    ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ തി​ക്കോ​ടി​യ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം വി​ന്റ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ തി​ക്കോ​ടി​യ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം വി​ന്റ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ തി​ക്കോ​ടി​യ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച വി​ന്റ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മ​നാ​മ: ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ തി​ക്കോ​ടി​യ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം വി​ന്റ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ര​ഞ്ജി സ​ത്യ​ൻ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ എ.​കെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    പ്ര​ജീ​ഷ് തി​ക്കോ​ടി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ക്യാ​മ്പി​ന് അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ ക​ള​പ്പു​ര​യി​ൽ, അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ എ​ൻ.​കെ, ജ​മീ​ല അ​ബ്ദു​ർ​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ, ഹ​സൂ​റ അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ, ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ സി, ​സാ​ജി​ത്, ജി​ജി മു​ജീ​ബ്, ഡോ. ​സ​മീ​റ, ജ​യേ​ഷ്, ന​ദീ​റ മു​നീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. ഷി​നി​ത്ത് ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, ജി​തേ​ഷ്, ശ്രീ​ജി​ല ബൈ​ജു, ജ​സീ​ർ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം, ബൈ​ജു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:winter campGlobal Thikkodians Forum
    News Summary - winter camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X