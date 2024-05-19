Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightസി. ​ലൂ​സി കു​ര്യ​ന്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 19 May 2024 2:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 May 2024 2:13 AM GMT

    സി. ​ലൂ​സി കു​ര്യ​ന് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Welcoming C Lucy Kurian
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​യാ​യ സി. ​ലൂ​സി കു​ര്യ​ൻ ലേ​ഡി ഓ​ഫ് അ​റേ​ബ്യ ദേ​വാ​ല​യം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ. സാ​ജു സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ, സാ​ബി​ൻ കു​ര്യാ​ക്കോ​സ്, സാ​ജ​ൻ സെ​ബാ​സ്റ്റ്യ​ൻ, പൊ​ൻ​കു​ന്നം സോ​ബി, ബ്ര​ദ​ർ ലൂ​സി​യാ​ന, ജി​ബി അ​ല​ക്സ് പോ​ളി വി​ത​യ​ത്തി​ൽ, ബൈ​ജു തോ​മ​സ്, സി​ജോ, ലൈ​ജു തോ​മ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​മീ​പം

    മ​നാ​മ: പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​യും നി​ര​വ​ധി ദേ​ശീ​യ അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര ജേ​താ​വു​മാ​യ സി. ​ലൂ​സി കു​ര്യ​ന്, അ​വാ​ലി മ​ല​യാ​ളം ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. ലേ​ഡി ഓ​ഫ് അ​റേ​ബ്യ അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ൻ​റ് വി​കാ​രി ദേ​സി ദേ​രി ജോ​സ​ഫ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ച യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഫാ. ​മ​ർ​ക്കോ​സ് ഫെ​ർ​ണാ​ണ്ട​സ്, മ​ല​യാ​ളം ക​മ്മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി കോ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ഡേ​വി​സ് ടി. ​മാ​ത്യു, ഫാ​മി​ലി സെ​ൽ ഓ​ർ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ റി​നീ​ഷ് പോ​ൾ, ബ്ര​ദ​ർ ലൂ​സി​യാ​ന എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsC Lucy Kurian
    News Summary - Welcoming C Lucy Kurian
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X