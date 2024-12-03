Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Dec 2024 4:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Dec 2024 4:22 AM GMT

    ഫാ. ​തോ​മ​സു​കു​ട്ടി​യെ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു

    ഫാ. ​തോ​മ​സു​കു​ട്ടി​യെ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു
    ഫാ. ​തോ​മ​സു​കു​ട്ടി​യെ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ് മേ​രീ​സ്‌ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ്‌ ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ലി​ന്റെ സ​ഹ വി​കാ​രി​യാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ത​നാ​യ ഫാ. ​തോ​മ​സു​കു​ട്ടി പി.​എ​ൻ​നെ ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ൽ വി​കാ​രി ഫാ. ​ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് തോ​മ​സ്, ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ൽ ട്ര​സ്റ്റി റോ​യി ബേ​ബി, ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മാ​ത്യു എം.​എം, മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ഇ​ട​വ​കാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bahrain NewsFr.Thomasukutty
    News Summary - Welcomed Fr.Thomasukutty
