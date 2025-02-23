Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 23 Feb 2025 12:44 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Feb 2025 12:44 PM IST
നമ്മൾ ചാവക്കാട്ടുകാർ ബഹ്റൈൻ ചാപ്റ്റർ യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - We Chavkatkar Bahrain Chapter Gives Farewell
മനാമ: 43 വർഷത്തെ പ്രവാസജീവിതം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് നാട്ടിൽ പോകുന്ന കൂട്ടായ്മയിലെ അംഗവും തൃശൂർ, ചാവക്കാട്, തിരുവത്ര സ്വദേശിയുമായ ഭരതന് നമ്മൾ ചാവക്കാട്ടുക്കാർ ബഹ്റൈൻ ചാപ്റ്റർ യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി.
പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഫിറോസ് തിരുവത്ര ഭരതന്നു യാത്രയയപ്പ് ഫലകം നൽകി ആദരിച്ചു. എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് അംഗങ്ങളായ റാഫി ചാവക്കാട്, ഷുഹൈബ്, മെംബർഷിപ് സെക്രട്ടറി നിഷിൽ, സിറാജ്, ഷാജഹാൻ, ശാഹുൽ പാലക്കൽ ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ഷാജഹാൻ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story