Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightന​മ്മ​ൾ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 12:44 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Feb 2025 12:44 PM IST

    ന​മ്മ​ൾ ചാ​വ​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ന​മ്മ​ൾ ചാ​വ​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഭ​ര​ത​ന് ന​മ്മ​ൾ ചാ​വ​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​ക്കാ​ർ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ന​ൽ​കി​യ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് 

    മ​നാ​മ: 43 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ പ്ര​വാ​സ​ജീ​വി​തം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ പോ​കു​ന്ന കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​വും തൃ​ശൂ​ർ, ചാ​വ​ക്കാ​ട്, തി​രു​വ​ത്ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​മാ​യ ഭ​ര​ത​ന് ന​മ്മ​ൾ ചാ​വ​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​ക്കാ​ർ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഫി​റോ​സ് തി​രു​വ​ത്ര ഭ​ര​ത​ന്നു യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ഫ​ല​കം ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ റാ​ഫി ചാ​വ​ക്കാ​ട്, ഷു​ഹൈ​ബ്, മെം​ബ​ർ​ഷി​പ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി നി​ഷി​ൽ, സി​റാ​ജ്, ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ, ശാ​ഹു​ൽ പാ​ല​ക്ക​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsFarewellChavakatukar
    News Summary - We Chavkatkar Bahrain Chapter Gives Farewell
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X