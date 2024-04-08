Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 8 April 2024 4:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 April 2024 4:08 AM GMT

    വീ ​ആ​ർ വ​ൺ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ നോ​മ്പ് തു​റ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    വീ ​ആ​ർ വ​ൺ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ നോ​മ്പ് തു​റ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    വീ ​ആ​ർ വ​ൺ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ നോ​മ്പ് തു​റ

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ വീ ​ആ​ർ വ​ൺ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ന​ട​ത്തി. ഹൂ​റ ചാ​രി​റ്റ​ബി​ൾ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് നോ​മ്പ് തു​റ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. നൂ​റി​ൽ പ​രം ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ നോ​മ്പ് തു​റ​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

