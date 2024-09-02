Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 4:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 4:44 AM GMT

    വ​യ​നാ​ട് ദു​ര​ന്തം: കൈ​ര​ളി മ​നാ​മ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഒ​രു ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ ന​ൽ​കി

    relief fund handed over
    കൈരളി മനാമ സെൻട്രൽ മാർക്കറ്റ് കൂട്ടായ്മ പ്രതിനിധി നസീർ, കേരള വനം മന്ത്രി എ.കെ ശശീന്ദ്രന് സ്വരൂപിച്ച തുക കൈമാറുന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: കൈ​ര​ളി മ​നാ​മ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ നി​ധി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഒ​രു ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന ന​ൽ​കി. സം​ഘ​ത്തെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ന​സീ​ർ, കേ​ര​ള വ​നം മ​ന്ത്രി എ.​കെ ശ​ശീ​ന്ദ്ര​ന് സം​ഭാ​വ​ന കൈ​മാ​റി. വ​യ​നാ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഉ​രു​ൾ​പൊ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ദു​രി​ത​മ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് സം​ഭാ​വ​ന സ്വ​രൂ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Relief FundWayanad LandslideBahrain News
