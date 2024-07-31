Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 31 July 2024 6:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 July 2024 6:27 AM GMT

    വ​യ​നാ​ട് ദു​ര​ന്തം; അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന​മ​റി​യി​ച്ച് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ

    Wayanad Landslide
    മ​നാ​മ: കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ച്ചി​ലി​ൽ 120ല​ധി​കം പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​നോ​ടും ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടും മ​രി​ച്ച​വ​രു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​ഗാ​ധ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന​വും സ​ഹ​താ​പ​വും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

