    Bahrain
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    28 July 2025 12:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 July 2025 12:10 PM IST

    വി.​എ​സ് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം

    വി.​എ​സ് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം
    വോ​യ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ട്രി​വാ​ൻ​ഡ്രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച വി.​എ​സ് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ യോ​ഗം

    മ​നാ​മ: അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ച കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി വി.​എ​സ്. അ​ച്യു​താ​ന​ന്ദ​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ വോ​യ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ട്രി​വാ​ൻ​ഡ്രം അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു. വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മ​നോ​ജ് വ​ർ​ക്ക​ല അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ര​വി​ന്ദ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും മ​ണി​ലാ​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന​പ്ര​മേ​യ​വും അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ലോ​ക കേ​ര​ള സ​ഭാം​ഗം ഷാ​ജി മൂ​ത​ല അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടീ​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ അ​ൻ​ഷാ​ദ്, ഷി​ബു ന​ളി​നം, അ​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ, അ​നീ​ഷ്, സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ, അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ സി​റാ​ജ്, ഷീ​ബ ഹ​ബീ​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി.​എ​സി​നെ അ​നു​സ്മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    memorialFormer CMVS AchyudanandanBahrain News
