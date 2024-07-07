Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഎ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 7 July 2024 4:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 July 2024 4:52 AM GMT

    എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക്ക് വോ​യ്സ്‌ ഓ​ഫ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ന്റെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ഹ​സ്‌​തം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Voice of Bahrain,
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വോ​യ്സ്‌ ഓ​ഫ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചി​കി​ത്സ സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ടി.​ബി, വൃ​ക്ക, ശ്വാ​സ​കോ​ശ രോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ പ​ല രോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ൽ ക​ഷ്ട​ത​യ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക്ക് വോ​യ്സ്‌ ഓ​ഫ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കി. സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലു​ള്ള അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള സ​ഹാ​യം വോ​യ്സ്‌ ഓ​ഫ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നു വേ​ണ്ടി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷ​ർ​മി​ൽ, മീ​ഡി​യ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​വ​ർ റി​ങ്കു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്നു കൈ​മാ​റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Voice of Bahrain
    News Summary - Voice of Bahrain helps Ernakulam native
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick