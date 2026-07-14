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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightഡോ.പി.വി ചെറിയാന്‍റെ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 14 July 2026 12:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 July 2026 12:43 PM IST

    ഡോ.പി.വി ചെറിയാന്‍റെ സംസ്കാര ശുശ്രൂഷകളിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത് വോയിസ് ഓഫ് ആലപ്പി പ്രതിനിധികൾ

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    ഡോ.പി.വി ചെറിയാന്‍റെ സംസ്കാര ശുശ്രൂഷകളിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത് വോയിസ് ഓഫ് ആലപ്പി പ്രതിനിധികൾ
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    വോയ്‌സ് ഓഫ് ആലപ്പി അധികൃതർ അന്ത്യാഞ്ജലി അർപ്പിക്കുന്നു

    മനാമ: ഡോ.പി.വി ചെറിയാന്‍റെ സംസ്കാര ശുശ്രൂഷകളിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത് വോയിസ് ഓഫ് ആലപ്പി പ്രതിനിധികൾ. രക്ഷാധികാരി കെ.ആർ നായർ, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ധനേഷ് മുരളി, വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് അനസ് റഹിം, മുൻ ജോയിൻ സെക്രട്ടറിയും സ്ഥാപക അംഗവും കൂടിയായ അശോകൻ താമരക്കുളം എന്നിവർ തിരുവനന്തപുരം, പാലൂർ സെന്റ് ജോർജ് ഓർത്തോഡോസ് കത്തീട്രലിൽ എത്തി ഡോക്ടറുടെ ഭൗതികശരീരത്തിൽ വോയ്‌സ് ഓഫ് ആലപ്പി കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ അന്ത്യാഞ്ജലികൾ അർപ്പിച്ചു.

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