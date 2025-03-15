Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    date_range 15 March 2025 9:03 AM IST
    date_range 15 March 2025 9:03 AM IST

    വോയ്‌സ് ഓഫ് ആലപ്പി രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്ന്

    മനാമ: വോയ്‌സ് ഓഫ് ആലപ്പി ചാരിറ്റി വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്ന് നടക്കും. സൽമാനിയ ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കിൽ രാത്രി ഏഴു മുതൽ 11 വരെയാണ് ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. റമദാൻ മാസത്തിലെ ഈ പുണ്യകർമത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ സാധിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് സൽമാനിയ ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കിൽ നേരിട്ടെത്തി രക്തദാനം നടത്താവുന്നതാണെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 3934 8814 (അജിത്) നമ്പറിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്.

    News Summary - Voice of Alleppey blood donation camp today
