Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightവി​കാ​സ് നാ​ഗ്യ​ക്ക്...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 12:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2025 12:27 PM IST

    വി​കാ​സ് നാ​ഗ്യ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വാ​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ സെ​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വി​കാ​സ് നാ​ഗ്യ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വാ​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ സെ​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വി​കാ​സ് നാ​ഗ്യ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വാ​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ സെ​ൽ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ

    പി.​ആ​ർ.​ഒ സു​ധീ​ർ തി​രു​നി​ല​ത്ത് ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ജീ​വി​തം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ലെ അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്ട്രേ​റ്റി​വ് അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ന്റ് വി​കാ​സ് നാ​ഗ്യ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വാ​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ സെ​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

    പ്ര​വാ​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ സെ​ൽ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ പി.​ആ​ർ.​ഒ​യും ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​യ സു​ധീ​ർ തീ​രു​നി​ല​ത്ത് ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി. വി​കാ​സ് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​വാ​സി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് ന​ൽ​കി​യ സേ​വ​ന​ത്തി​ന് പി.​എ​ൽ.​സി ന​ന്ദി പറഞ്ഞു. അ​ഡ്വ. താ​രി​ഖ് അ​ൽ ഓ​വാ​നും സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Vikas Nagya was given a tour by the Pravasi Legal Cell
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X