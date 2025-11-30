Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
30 Nov 2025 12:27 PM IST
30 Nov 2025 12:27 PM IST
വികാസ് നാഗ്യക്ക് പ്രവാസി ലീഗൽ സെൽ യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകിtext_fields
News Summary - Vikas Nagya was given a tour by the Pravasi Legal Cell
മനാമ: ബഹ്റൈനിലെ ഔദ്യോഗിക ജീവിതം കഴിഞ്ഞ് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് തിരിക്കുന്ന ബഹ്റൈൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിയിലെ അഡ്മിനിസ്ട്രേറ്റിവ് അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് വികാസ് നാഗ്യക്ക് പ്രവാസി ലീഗൽ സെൽ യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി.
പ്രവാസി ലീഗൽ സെൽ ഗ്ലോബൽ പി.ആർ.ഒയും ബഹ്റൈൻ ചാപ്റ്റർ പ്രസിഡന്റുമായ സുധീർ തീരുനിലത്ത് ഉപഹാരം നൽകി. വികാസ് ബഹ്റൈനിലെ പ്രവാസി സമൂഹത്തിന് നൽകിയ സേവനത്തിന് പി.എൽ.സി നന്ദി പറഞ്ഞു. അഡ്വ. താരിഖ് അൽ ഓവാനും സന്നിഹിതനായിരുന്നു.
