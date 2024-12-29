Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    എം.​ടി​യു​ടെ വി​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    MT Vasudevan Nair
    മ​നാ​മ: ഹൃ​ദ​യ സ്മ​ര​ണി​ക​ക​ളി​ൽ എ​ന്നും നി​റ​ഞ്ഞു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന വാ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​കൊ​ണ്ട് വാ​യ​ന​യു​ടെ ലോ​ക​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ത​ല​മു​റ​ക​ളെ കൈ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ലോ​ക​ത്തെ പ​ക​രം​വെ​ക്കാ​നി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത മ​ഹാ​നാ​യ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​കു​ല​പ​തി​യെ​യാ​ണ് എം.​ടി​യു​ടെ വി​യോ​ഗ​ത്തോ​ടെ മ​ല​യാ​ള സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന് ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​യ​ത് എ​ന്ന് വെ​ളി​ച്ചം വെ​ളി​യം​കോ​ട് ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ബ​ഷീ​ർ ത​റ​യി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

