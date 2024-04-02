Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2024 4:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2024 4:38 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു: സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​ണ​ച്ചു

    മ​നാ​മ: ബു​ഹൈ​റി​ന്​ സ​മീ​പം നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ആ​ക്​​ഷ​ൻ ചാ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ ​ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന്​ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ വി​ഭാ​ഗം എ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത കാ​ര​ണ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന്​ ബ​ന്ധ​​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:manamaVehicle Fire
    News Summary - Vehicle caught fire: Civil Defense Department extinguished the fire
