Posted Ondate_range 9 July 2024 5:09 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 July 2024 5:09 AM GMT
ശൈഖ് ഫൈസൽ ഹൈവേയിൽ വാഹനാപകടംtext_fields
News Summary - Vehicle accident on Sheikh Faisal Highway
മനാമ: സീഫിലേക്കുള്ള ശൈഖ് ഫൈസൽ ഹൈവേയിൽ വാഹനാപകടം. ഇതേതുടർന്ന് ഇവിടെ ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്കുണ്ടായി. അധികൃതർ തുടർനടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.
