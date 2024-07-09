Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 9 July 2024 5:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 July 2024 5:09 AM GMT

    ശൈ​ഖ് ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം

    മ​നാ​മ: സീ​ഫി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ശൈ​ഖ് ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം. ഇ​തേ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഇ​വി​ടെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​യി. അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:AccidentBahrain News
    News Summary - Vehicle accident on Sheikh Faisal Highway
