Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 7:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 7:25 AM GMT

    ഹ​മ​ദ് ടൗ​ണി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; അ​ഞ്ച് പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    കാ​ർ അ​യ​ൺ ഫെ​ൻ​സി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​റി​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു
    Vehicle accident
    അപക​ടത്തെതുടർന്ന് മറിഞ്ഞ കാർ

    മ​നാ​മ: ഹ​മ​ദ് ടൗ​ണി​ലെ റൗ​ണ്ട് എ​ബൗ​ട്ട് 6 ട​ണ​ലി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ഞ്ച് പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രു​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ശൈ​ഖ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ സ​ല്ലാ​ഖി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യ കാ​ർ ഇ​രു​മ്പ് വേ​ലി​യി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​റി​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​​ച്ചെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:HamadVehicle accident
    News Summary - Vehicle accident in Hamad Town; Five people were injured
