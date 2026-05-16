വി.ഡി. സതീശന്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി; ആഘോഷം നടത്തി

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Posted Ondate_range 16 May 2026 12:38 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 May 2026 12:38 PM IST
വി.ഡി. സതീശന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി; ആഘോഷം നടത്തിtext_fields
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News Summary - V.D. Satheesan, Chief Minister; held a celebration
മനാമ: കേരള മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി വി.ഡി. സതീശനെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തതിൽ യു.ഡി.എഫ് പ്രവർത്തകർ കേക്ക് മുറിച്ച് ആഘോഷിച്ചു. ടീം യു.ഡി.എഫിന്റെയും ജനങ്ങളുടെയും മനോബലം വൻതോതിൽ ഉയർത്തുന്ന നല്ല സന്ദേശമാണിതെന്ന് ഭൂരിപക്ഷം പ്രവർത്തകരും അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു.
ബ്ലസ്സൻ മാത്യു, ധനേഷ് മുരളി, അലൻ ഐസക്ക്, അജി പി. ജോയ്, അനീഷ് വർഗീസ്, ഷബീർ മുക്കൻ, ഷഫീഖ് സൈഫുദ്ധീൻ, ഷെമിലി പി. ജോൺ, ആതിര ധനേഷ്, രഞ്ജിത്ത് പേരാബ്ര, മനു തറയത്ത്, ജോജി, ജോമ്സൺ ജെ. ജോയ്, സന്ദീപ് ശശീന്ദ്ര, ഷഫീഖ് കൊല്ലം, അബാസ് എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
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