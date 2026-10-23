ഇഗ്നോ 2026 ജൂൺ പരീക്ഷയിൽ മികച്ച വിജയം നേടി യൂനിഗ്രാഡ് വിദ്യാർഥികൾ

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ഇഗ്നോ 2026 ജൂൺ പരീക്ഷയിൽ മികച്ച വിജയം നേടി യൂനിഗ്രാഡ് വിദ്യാർഥികൾtext_fields
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News Summary - Unigrad students achieve excellent results in IGNOU 2026 June exam
മനാമ: ഇന്ദിര ഗാന്ധി നാഷണൽ ഓപ്പൺ യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി അഥവാ ഇഗ്നോ രണ്ടായിരത്തി 2026, ജൂൺ- ജൂലൈ മാസങ്ങളിലായി നടത്തിയ ബി.കോം. ബി.ബി.എ, ബി.എ, ബി.സി.എ ഒന്ന്, രണ്ട്, ഫൈനൽ ഇയർ പരീക്ഷകളുടെ ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ഈ പരീക്ഷകളിൽ ബഹ്റൈനിലെ ഇഗ്നോയുടെ അംഗീഗ്രത സെൻറ്റർ ആയ യൂനിഗ്രാഡ് എഡ്യൂക്കേഷൻ സെൻറ്ററിലെ വിദ്യാർഥികൾ സ്തുത്യർഹവും, അഭിമാനകാരവുമായ നേട്ടമാണ് കൈവരിച്ചത്. മികച്ച വിജയം നേടിയ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളെയും അദ്ധ്യാപകരെയും യൂനിഗ്രാഡ് മാനേജ്മന്റ് അഭിനന്ദിക്കുകയും, ഭാവിയിൽ ഇനിയും മികച്ച വിജയങ്ങൾ നേടുവാൻ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളെ ആശംസിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.
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