Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Dec 2024 3:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Dec 2024 3:54 AM GMT

    അണ്ടർ 17 ഹോക്കി: ജൂനിയർ ഹമോർസ് വിജയികൾ

    അണ്ടർ 17 ഹോക്കി: ജൂനിയർ ഹമോർസ് വിജയികൾ
    അണ്ടർ 17 ഹോക്കി വിജയികൾ മൽസരത്തിൽ നിന്ന്

    മനാമ: ബഹ്‌റൈൻ ദേശീയദിനാഘോഷത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് 6-എ-സൈഡ് ഫീൽഡ് ഹോക്കി ടൂർണമെന്റിൽ (U-17) ജൂനിയർ ഹമോർസ് വിജയികളായി. ഡി.3-2 ന് ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് സ്കൂളിനെയാണ് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.

    ബഹ്‌റൈൻ ഹോക്കി അസോസിയേഷന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിലാണ് ബഹ്‌റൈൻ ഇൻഡിപെൻഡൻസ് സെലിബ്രേഷൻ 6-എ-സൈഡ് ഫീൽഡ് ഹോക്കി ടൂർണമെന്റ്. ബഹ്‌റൈൻ ഹോക്കി പ്രസിഡന്റ് സമി മുഹമ്മദ് അലി, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി മാലിക് ആബിദ് അവാൻ എന്നിവർ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്നു. വിജയികൾക്ക് ട്രോഫികൾ സമ്മാനിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsUnder17
