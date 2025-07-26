Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightവി.എസിന്‍റെ...
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 26 July 2025 9:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 July 2025 9:27 AM IST

    വി.എസിന്‍റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ അനുശോചിച്ച് യു.എൻ.എ നഴ്സസ് ഫാമിലി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വി.എസിന്‍റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ അനുശോചിച്ച് യു.എൻ.എ നഴ്സസ് ഫാമിലി
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: കേ​ര​ള മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി വി.​എ​സ്. അ​ച്യു​താ​ന​ന്ദ​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ യു.​എ​ൻ.​എ ന​ഴ്സ​സ് ഫാ​മി​ലി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജി​ബി ജോ​ൺ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​രു​ൺ​ജി​ത് അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന​പ്ര​മേ​യം അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ന​ഴ്‌​സു​മാ​രു​ടെ സ​മ​ര​ത്തോ​ടും ന​ഴ്സി​ങ് മേ​ഖ​ല​യു​ടെ സ​മൂ​ല മാ​റ്റ​ത്തി​നും വേ​ണ്ടി എ​ക്കാ​ല​വും നി​ല​കൊ​ണ്ട നേ​താ​വി​ന് ആ​ദ​രാ​ഞ്ജ​ലി അ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച് യോ​ഗം പി​രി​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:unaFormer CMV.S. AchudanandanBahrain News
    News Summary - UNA Nurses Family mourns the passing of VS achuthanadan
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X