Madhyamam
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2025 9:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2025 9:41 AM IST

    കാ​ർ പോ​സ്റ്റി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ടു പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു

    Accident
    മ​നാ​മ: ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ സ​ബ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ കാ​ർ പോ​സ്റ്റി​ലി​ടി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ടു പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. മു​ന്നി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച കാ​ർ പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്ന് ട്രാ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട് പി​റ​കി​ലു​ള്ള കാ​ർ റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ലെ തൂ​ണി​ലി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ർ യാ​ത്രി​ക​രാ​യ ര​ണ്ട് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​ത്. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോം​പ്ല​ക്സി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    TAGS:car hitCar AccidentAccident NewsBahrain News
