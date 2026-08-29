ഹിദ്ദിൽ ഫ്രിഡ്ജ് തകർത്ത് സാധനങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ച രണ്ട് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു

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Posted Ondate_range 29 Aug 2026 5:13 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Aug 2026 5:13 PM IST
ഹിദ്ദിൽ ഫ്രിഡ്ജ് തകർത്ത് സാധനങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ച രണ്ട് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തുtext_fields
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News Summary - Two Asian nationals arrested for breaking into a fridge and stealing items
മനാമ: ഹിദ്ദിൽ വീടിനു മുന്നിൽ വെച്ചിരുന്ന ഫ്രിഡ്ജ് തകർത്ത് അതിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന സാധനങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ച രണ്ട് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാരെ മുഹറഖ് ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. സംഭവത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് വിവരം ലഭിച്ച ഉടൻ തന്നെ പൊലീസ് നടത്തിയ അന്വേഷണത്തിനൊടുവിൽ പ്രതികളെ തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞ് പിടികൂടിയത്. തുടർനടപടികൾക്കായി ഇവരെ പബ്ലിക് പ്രോസിക്യൂഷന് കൈമാറി.
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