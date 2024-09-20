Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ന് സ​മീ​പം ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് അ​പ​ക​ടം

    truck accident
    ട്ര​ക്കി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ ആ​ളെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ

    ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു

    മ​നാ​മ: ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ന് സ​മീ​പം ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ ആ​ളെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സി​ൽ ഇ​യാ​ളെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച് തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

