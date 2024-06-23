Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 3:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 3:04 AM GMT

    ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹ​സം ട​ണ​ലി​നു സ​മീ​പം ട്ര​ക്കി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹ​സം ട​ണ​ലി​നു സ​മീ​പം ട്ര​ക്കി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    മ​നാ​മ: ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഹ​സം ട​ണ​ലി​നു സ​മീ​പം ട്ര​ക്കി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ഇ​തേ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് കി​ങ് ഫ​ഹ​ദ് കോ​സ്‌​വേ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ശൈ​ഖ് ഈ​സ ബി​ൻ സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ഹൈ​വേ​യി​ൽ ക​ന​ത്ത ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​യി. പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​​ച്ചെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:TruckBahrain NewsFire
