Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightBahrainchevron_rightയാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    Bahrain
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Dec 2025 8:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Dec 2025 8:13 AM IST

    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ആ​ർ. പ​വി​ത്ര​ൻ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    മ​നാ​മ: സൂ​ര്യ ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ മു​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യും, മി​നി​സ്ടി ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​സി​റ്റി സീ​നി​യ​ർ പ്ലാ​നി​ങ് എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റു​മാ​യ ശ്രീ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​മോ​ഹ​ന​നും കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​നും സൂ​ര്യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ യാ​ത്ര​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

    ശ്രീ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മാ​ജം സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി, അ​സി. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി, ലൈ​ബ്രേ​റി​യ​ൻ എ​ന്നീ നി​ല​ക​ളി​ലും സ്തു​ത്യ​ർ​ഹ​മാ​യ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​നു​ഷ്ഠി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsBahraingulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Traveling was given
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X